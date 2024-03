Jensen scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Jensen extended the Caps' lead to 3-0 early in the second period, poking a rebound past Tristan Jarry for his first goal and ninth point in 59 games this season. The 33-year-old Jensen had just one point in 16 games coming into Thursday's contest. It's been a relatively quiet year offensively for Jensen after he posted a career-high five goals and 29 points last season.