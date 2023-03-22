Jensen scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Jensen extended the Capitals' lead to 5-3 with eight seconds remaining in the second period, beating Daniil Tarasov with a wrist shot from the point. Jensen would score his second goal in the final frame, going coast-to-coast before burying a backhander. It was quite a return for Jensen, who'd missed Washington's previous two games with an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to four goals and 22 assists through 67 games this season.