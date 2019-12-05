Capitals' Nick Jensen: Scoring drought persists
Jensen has no points and a minus-4 rating over his last 22 games.
Jensen's offensive struggles have to be of at least slight concern to the Capitals front office who signed the Minnesotan to a four-year, $10 million contract extension immediately after acquiring him in a trade from the Red Wings in February. The 29-year-old should break out of this slump at some point, but his fantasy value is certainly in the ditch for the foreseeable future.
