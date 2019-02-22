Capitals' Nick Jensen: Secures four-year extension
The Capitals inked Jensen to a four-year, $10 million contract extension Friday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Although some felt the Capitals slightly overpaid for the blueliner, they likely knew beforehand that the extension was coming. Jensen will stay in DC through at least the 2022-23 campaign, bringing along his 15 points through 60 games. While his team context will improve in Washington, Jensen will likely move into more of a depth role for a more talented Caps squad, limiting his upside from a fantasy standpoint.
