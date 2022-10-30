Jensen posted an assist, three hits, three blocked shots, a plus-3 rating, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Jensen had to chip in a bit more, skating a season-high 25:25 after John Carlson (lower body) left the game early. Jensen was rewarded for his efforts with a helper on an Alexei Protas goal in the third period. Through nine outings, Jensen has a goal, five assists, 12 shots on net, 12 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. He's typically more of a defensive presence -- he's never exceeded 21 points in a campaign, and that came last year in 76 appearances. If Carlson misses time, Jensen could be bumped up to the top pairing alongside Dmitry Orlov.