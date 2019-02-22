Jensen has been traded to the Washington Capitals for Madison Bowey and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Jensen's name has been floated as the Red Wings have slid away from playoff contention, and the Capitals certainly weren't shy about wanting to increase their defensive depth ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The 28-year-old defender should be able to displace Christian Djoos on the depth chart, however, his fantasy value is not likely to see an improvement as he moves to more of a depth role with the Capitals.