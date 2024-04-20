Jensen (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey before practice Saturday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Jensen was stretchered off the ice a week ago against Tampa Bay and missed the last two games of the regular season. Jensen will have to get better in a hurry if he hopes to play in Game 1 versus the Rangers on Sunday. Jensen had 14 points, 62 hits and 123 blocked shots in 78 games during the regular season. Should Jensen be unable to play, expect to see Vincent Iorio remain in the lineup.