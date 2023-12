Jensen registered an assist and added two shots during Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

The helper snapped a 12-game point drought for Jensen who has struggled mightily with just three assists and a minus-2 rating in 23 games this season. The Capitals are hoping the 33-year-old -- who signed a three-year, $12.15 million contract extension in February -- can turn things around but Jensen is a negligible fantasy asset at the moment.