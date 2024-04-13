Jensen (upper body) was stretchered off the ice in the first period of Saturday's game against the Lightning.

Jensen crashed violently into the boards after absorbing a hit from Lightning winger Michael Eyssimont and was motionless on the ice for several minutes before being stretchered off. More updates will be forthcoming, but the 33-year-old defenseman could be in store for a lengthy absence even if the Capitals are able to claw their way into playoff position in the waning days of the 2023-24 season.