Jensen registered an assist and added two shots while logging 15:39 of ice time during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Jensen's assist on Dylan Strome's game-tying goal early in the third period snapped a seven-game scoring drought. The 33-year-old missed a lot of preseason due to a personal matter but may be finally shaking the rust off following a long offseason. At any rate, more consistent production is needed from the Minnesota native before fantasy managers should take notice.