Jensen played 19:24 and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

It was a big game for Jensen -- it was his 500th NHL game. He's fallen off the cliff after a 29-point season in 2022-23 and has just two assists in 15 contests this season. Jensen does get his body in lanes, though, so he will likely give you a 120-block, 100 PIM season. If that helps you.