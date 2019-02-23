Capitals' Nick Jensen: To debut for Washington on Sunday
Jensen will make his Capitals debut Sunday versus the Rangers, per coach Todd Reirden.
The Capitals acquired Jensen from the Red Wings on Friday in exchange for Madison Bowey and a 2020 second-round draft pick. Also, in a somewhat surprising move, the Caps bestowed a four-year, $10 million contract extension on the 28-year-old later that day. The defending Stanley Cup champions seem to already appreciate Jensen's relentless work ethic and gamer mentality. However, the Capitals will keep him out of Saturday's contest against the Sabres in order to get him more acquainted with his new team.
