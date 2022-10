Jensen scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Both points came in the second period as the Capitals built a 5-1 lead. The goal was Jensen's first of the season, but he's been surprisingly productive with five points through seven games. Given that the 32-year-old blueliner doesn't see power-play time and set career highs last season with five goals and 21 points through 76 games, it's unlikely the hot streak will last much longer.