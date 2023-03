Jensen (upper body) practiced Thursday, but will not play versus the Devils. Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Jensen was injured against the Ducks on March 1 and has missed the last two games. Jensen had a goal and three points in his last four games, giving the defenseman two goals and 22 assists in 63 contests this season. He has also chipped in with 90 hits and 110 blocked shots in 2022-23.