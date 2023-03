Jensen (upper body) won't play Saturday against San Jose, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Jensen was injured in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim. He has posted 24 points, 83 shots on goal, 110 blocks and 90 hits in 63 games this season. The Capitals will have Rasmus Sandin, Gabriel Carlsson and Vincent Iorio in the lineup versus the Sharks due to the absences of Martin Fehervary (lower body), John Carlson (face) and Erik Gustafsson, who was traded to Toronto.