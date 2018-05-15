Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Absent from warmups

Backstrom (upper body) will sit out for Game 4 against the Lightning on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Backstrom has been practicing, but this will be the fourth straight game he watches from the press box. The Capitals have a 2-0 edge in the conference finals, so there's no reason to rush their playmaking pivot back into the lineup. Before his injury, Backstrom notched three goals and 10 helpers in 11 postseason games, and his next chance to suit up will be Thursday.