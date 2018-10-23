Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Accumulates three helpers
Backstrom dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Backstrom fired three shots on net as well but he was most-successful distributing the puck. However, all three were secondary apples. They count the same, though, and Backstrom now has two goals and 13 points -- eight on the power play -- through eight games. The pace is remarkable and it was his fourth multi-point game.
