Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Accumulates three helpers

Backstrom dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Backstrom fired three shots on net as well but he was most-successful distributing the puck. However, all three were secondary apples. They count the same, though, and Backstrom now has two goals and 13 points -- eight on the power play -- through eight games. The pace is remarkable and it was his fourth multi-point game.