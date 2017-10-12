Play

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Adds helper in defeat

Backstrom assisted on Alex Ovechkin's goal in the third period of a 3-2 Wednesday loss to Pittsburgh.

Playing with Ovechkin and being an outstanding talent yourself are a sure way to produce points. Backstrom has five assists to this point and looks on his way to another solid fantasy season.

