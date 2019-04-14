Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Adds two more points
Backstrom scored a goal on four shots and added a helper in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Backstrom has been on fire to open the series, scoring three times across the two games to pace the Capitals' offense. He's more noted as a playmaker, but fantasy owners will certainly appreciate the goals as well. Backstrom had 74 points in 80 contests this season, and he's living up to his first-line center role quite effectively so far in the playoffs.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tickles twine twice in win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Back at practice•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Confirmed scratch Saturday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Could be rested Saturday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sixth straight 70-plus point season•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Posts another 50-assist season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...