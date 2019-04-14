Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Adds two more points

Backstrom scored a goal on four shots and added a helper in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Backstrom has been on fire to open the series, scoring three times across the two games to pace the Capitals' offense. He's more noted as a playmaker, but fantasy owners will certainly appreciate the goals as well. Backstrom had 74 points in 80 contests this season, and he's living up to his first-line center role quite effectively so far in the playoffs.