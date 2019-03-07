Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Another multi-point effort in win

Backstrom finished a minus-1 but scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 road victory versus Philadelphia.

The assist came on a power play, giving Backstrom 23 such points in 2018-19. Wednesday saw the Swede finish with two points, something he's now done three times in his past five games. The 31-year-old is up to 16 goals and 63 points in 2018-19.