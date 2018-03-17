Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Another nice game against Islanders
Backstrom scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Friday.
Backstrom was clearly happy to see the NHL's worst defense on the schedule, as he notched five points over Washington's home-and-home with New York. The Swede now has a four-game point streak, and he's tallied 11 points in his last eight contests.
