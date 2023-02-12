Backstrom scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 2-1 win over Boston.
It was his second power-play snipe in his last three games. Backstrom has six points in 11 games since his return from offseason hip surgery. Just beware his plus-minus -- he has been burned with a minus-seven rating over his last seven games. It could be a sign his foot speed is lagging at even strength. Backstrom could still deliver solid fantasy scoring over the last 30 games with the right deployment, including continued power play time.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Nets first of season•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returns to practice•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags apple Thursday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Supplies helper Monday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up assist in loss•