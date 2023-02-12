Backstrom scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 2-1 win over Boston.

It was his second power-play snipe in his last three games. Backstrom has six points in 11 games since his return from offseason hip surgery. Just beware his plus-minus -- he has been burned with a minus-seven rating over his last seven games. It could be a sign his foot speed is lagging at even strength. Backstrom could still deliver solid fantasy scoring over the last 30 games with the right deployment, including continued power play time.