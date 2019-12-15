Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: As good as ever

Backstrom scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Backstrom missed time to injury, but he simple picked up where he left off prior to his absence. And that's scoring -- he's in the midst of a six-game, eight-point scoring streak (two goals, six assists). Backstrom sits with 23 points in 26 games this season, which is remarkably consistent with his annual production. This guy just never slows down. Make sure he's back in your lineup.