Backstrom registered two assists and three shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.
Backstrom set up back-to-back T.J. Oshie goals, one in the opening period and one in the middle frame, to pull the Capitals even at 2-2. Backstrom has picked up seven points -- six of them assists -- over his last five contests and upped his team-leading total to 47 in 46 games.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Registers one of each•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sets up pair•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Posts power-play assist•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Extends point streak•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Nets two more points•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Gets in on offensive eruption•