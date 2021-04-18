Backstrom registered two assists and three shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Backstrom set up back-to-back T.J. Oshie goals, one in the opening period and one in the middle frame, to pull the Capitals even at 2-2. Backstrom has picked up seven points -- six of them assists -- over his last five contests and upped his team-leading total to 47 in 46 games.