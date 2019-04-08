Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Back at practice
Backstrom (rest) suited up in Monday's practice, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Backstrom was rested for Saturday's game against the Islanders, and is expected to play in Game 1 of Washington's series against the Hurricanes. The Swede will likely be an elite postseason fantasy option after producing 74 points in 80 games this campaign.
