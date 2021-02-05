Backstrom recorded an assist during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
The helper moves Backstrom into a tie for tenth on the league leaderboard with five goals and 14 points in 11 games. The Swedish playmaker is an automatic start.
