Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags apple Thursday
Backstrom tallied an assist, five shots and two penalty minutes during Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Hurricanes.
Backstrom's helper on John Carlson's empty-net goal gives him eight points in his last seven contests and has him on pace for a 23-goal, 96-point campaign. The 31-year-old Swede is one of the league's top playmakers and should be a fixture in your fantasy lineups.
