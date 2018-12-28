Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags apple Thursday

Backstrom tallied an assist, five shots and two penalty minutes during Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Hurricanes.

Backstrom's helper on John Carlson's empty-net goal gives him eight points in his last seven contests and has him on pace for a 23-goal, 96-point campaign. The 31-year-old Swede is one of the league's top playmakers and should be a fixture in your fantasy lineups.