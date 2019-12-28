Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags apple
Backstrom registered a power-play assist and three shots during Friday's 2-1 overtime win against the Blue Jackets.
Backstrom set up T.J. Oshie for the game-winner to give him four goals and six assists in his last eight games since returning from an upper-body injury. Safe to say any rust to the 32-year-old's game has been thoroughly shaken off, so keep him in your lineups the rest of the way.
