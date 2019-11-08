Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags milestone helper
Backstrom tallied an assist and two shots during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Panthers.
Backstrom's 886th career point moved him ahead of Peter Forsberg for seventh place among all-time, Swedish-born NHL players. The 32-year-old has posted 13 points in 17 games -- however a meager two goals behind a 5.3% shooting rate should normalize over the course of the season, so keep rolling the talented playmaker in your lineups.
