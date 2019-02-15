Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags two apples Thursday

Backstrom tallied two assists and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Backstrom snapped a season-long four-game point drought Thursday and is up to 13 goals and 55 points in 57 games. The 31-year-old Swede is not likely to find himself in such a scoring drought very often, so keep starting the talented playmaker regularly.

