Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Big three-point game carries team to OT win

Backstrom scored two goals, including the game winner, and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3, Game 5 overtime win over Columbus.

The goals are Backstrom's first this postseason, but he has eight points overall (five games). The winner was a sweet tip-in of a point shot near the mid-way point of overtime. The 30-year-old Backstrom has points in four of the five games in this series.

