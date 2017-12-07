Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Breaks goal drought

Backstrom scored for the first time in 21 games and added two assists in a 6-2 win Wednesday over Chicago.

Capitals fans and fantasy owners alike have been waiting for Backstrom to get going, and this goal was a very welcome sight. Backstrom has just four goals this year, and while his 19 assists are nice, he's a far cry from the 86 points he put up last year. Having this serve as a springboard would be big for fantasy owners.