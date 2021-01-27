Backstrom went to the locker room in the third period and did not return to Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

After the game, head coach Peter Laviolette had no update on Backstrom's status. Lars Eller (upper body) also couldn't finish Tuesday's game. The Capitals' center depth is being tested with Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) out. It's unclear if Backstrom will be ready to go for Thursday's rematch with the Islanders.