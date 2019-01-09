Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Can't shake off illness

Backstrom (illness) wasn't present for warmups and won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom will miss his first game of the season, vaulting Lars Eller into the second-line center position flanked by T.J. Oshie and Jakub Vrana. Backstrom has been a stud this year with 44 points in 41 games, 16 of which came with the man advantage.