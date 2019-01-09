Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Can't shake off illness
Backstrom (illness) wasn't present for warmups and won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Backstrom will miss his first game of the season, vaulting Lars Eller into the second-line center position flanked by T.J. Oshie and Jakub Vrana. Backstrom has been a stud this year with 44 points in 41 games, 16 of which came with the man advantage.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags apple Thursday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: One assist shy of a handful•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Second career hat trick•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sets up three goals•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tallies game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...