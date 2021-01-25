Backstrom scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

He tied up the game at 3-3 with his fourth goal of the season midway through the third period, earning the Caps a point, but he wasn't able to save them again when he got denied by Linus Ullmark with the team's final shootout chance. Backstrom has seven points through six games, and he'll continue to be the focal point of the offense until Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov are cleared through the COVID-19 protocols and able to rejoin the lineup.