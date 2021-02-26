Backstrom scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Backstrom opened the scoring 11:20 into the game, re-directing a perfect Nick Jensen feed in the slot. He also drew an assist on Lars Eller's empty-net goal that rounded out the scoring in the final frame. The 33-year-old is enjoying another standout campaign offensively, leading the Capitals in points (24), goals (nine) and assists (15). He's also shooting a blistering 22.0 percent, well above his previous career high of 15.5 set in 2015-16.