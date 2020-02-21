Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Collects two apples

Backstrom dished out two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Backstrom set up Alex Ovechkin to open the game's scoring in the first period and snagged another assist on Tom Wilson's late game-tying tally. The 32-year-old center is up to 36 assists and 47 points in 52 games this season. He's scored 29 points in as many games since returning from an upper-body injury in early December.