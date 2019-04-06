Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Confirmed scratch Saturday

As expected, Backstrom (rest) won't play Saturday against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom will get a break ahead of the Stanley Cup quarterfinals against the Hurricanes. The elite playmaker finishes the regular season with 22 goals and 52 assists -- including 25 power-play points -- over 80 games.

