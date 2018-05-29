Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Continues to contribute

Backstrom found himself in perfect position to jam home T.J. Oshie's pass in the first period and started a play that led to a John Carlson goal, but it wasn't enough in a 6-4 Game 1 loss to Vegas on Monday.

What hand injury? Backstrom now has five points in his past three games, and it appears that he's shaken off the injury that kept him out of three Eastern Conference finals games. Opportunities might not come as easily in Game 2 as the Golden Knights look to tighten up the defense, but Backstrom scored on his only shot in this game, so he's a solid bet to get around that and keep up the production.