Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Continues to pile on helpers
Backstrom registered a power-play assist Thursday, but the Capitals lost Game 4 to the Penguins, 3-1.
This Swedish pivot has been putting up elite assist totals since entering the league in 2007-08, and Backstrom now has 59 apples (eight on the power play) over 106 playoff games. As long he stays healthy and the Capitals stay alive in the postseason, No. 19 should continue to be a supreme fantasy option.
