Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Could be rested Saturday
Backstrom wore a white jersey at morning skate Saturday, which suggests that he could miss the regular-season finale against the Islanders for rest, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
We'll be looking out for official confirmation from the Capitals that Backstrom will be rested in the final regular-season showdown, but it certainly appears that he's trending that way since Khurshudyan notes that top-six, power-play participants at morning skate usually wear red.
More News
