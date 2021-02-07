Backstrom scored a goal and two assists in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

The Caps' top line of Backstrom, Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson got almost no help from the rest of the roster in this one, as Lars Eller's lone assist was the only point produced by a Washington player outside of that trio. Backstrom has been one of the few constants in the team's patchwork lineup through the early part of the season, recording five multi-point efforts against only two goose eggs through 12 games en route to six goals and 17 points.