Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dishes four assists Saturday

Backstrom had four assists, one shot and was plus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

What looked like a disappointing season for Backstrom has taken a turn for the better over the last month. The 30-year-old Swede has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) over the last 12 games. With just seven games remaining, it would take a furious finish for the 30-year-old to reach the 70-point mark.