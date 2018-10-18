Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dishes out pair of helpers Wednesday

Backstrom recorded two assists, a power-play point and four shots during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Rangers.

Backstrom has been his usual stellar self in terms of helpers with eight assists in six games, but is starting to shoot the puck more on the man advantage. The 30-year-old Swede is one of the most dependable playmakers in the league and should be played regularly.

More News
Our Latest Stories