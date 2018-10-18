Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dishes out pair of helpers Wednesday
Backstrom recorded two assists, a power-play point and four shots during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Rangers.
Backstrom has been his usual stellar self in terms of helpers with eight assists in six games, but is starting to shoot the puck more on the man advantage. The 30-year-old Swede is one of the most dependable playmakers in the league and should be played regularly.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Piles on assists in rout•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Pots goal Friday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Back on the ice•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Won't require surgery•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Assists in winning Stanley Cup•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Puts up three assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...