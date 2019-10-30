Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dishes three helpers
Backstrom tallied three assists (including one on the power play), two hits and two blocked shots during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Maple Leafs.
Backstrom has registered a goal and seven points in his last seven games while averaging 20:23 of ice time. The 31-year-old is one of the more reliable fantasy producers around so keep rolling him out regularly.
