Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Doubtful against Ducks
Backstrom (upper body) is set to miss Friday's matchup with Anaheim, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Backstrom will be sidelined for an eighth consecutive contest due to his upper-body issue. In 23 games, the 31-year-old notched four goals, 14 helpers and 54 shots while averaging 19:41 of ice time. Lars Eller will continue to slot into a top-six role for the duration of Backstrom's absence.
