Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Earns power-play assist

Backstrom dished a power-play helper and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Backstrom's secondary helper on Alex Ovechkin's tally accounted for the 300th power-play assist in the former's career. The Swedish center has racked up 51 points (18 with a man advantage), 125 shots and 14 PIM in 57 contests this year. Backstrom may finish shy of the 70-point mark for the first since since the lockout-shortened 2013 campaign -- he missed eight games earlier in the year due to an upper-body injury, which has had an effect on his output.