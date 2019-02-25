Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ends goal drought in OT win
Backstrom scored two goals in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.
The goals were his first since the All-Star break, ending a 12-game drought during which Backstrom had managed only five assists. The 31-year-old now has 15 goals and 58 points through 62 games, keeping him on pace for his sixth straight 70-point campaign.
