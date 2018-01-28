Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Enters All-Star break with 38 points

Backstrom as compiled 10 goals and 38 points in 48 games thus far in 2017-18.

The 29-year-old Swede is struggling to keep pace with last season's remarkable 86-point campaign, but that may be owed to a decline in his overall shooting percentage (11.0 percent) and a recent slump wherein he has only two points over his last six games. Backstrom is one of the most dependable fantasy producers around, and with Evgeny Kuznetsov (lower body) ailing following Jan. 25's win over the Panthers, the Caps may rely on him even more in the second half. Keep him in your lineup every night.