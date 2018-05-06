Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Exits Game 5 with upper-body injury

Head coach Barry Trotz indicated Backstrom (upper body) was injured during Game 5 and will be re-evaluated Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom left in the third period having sustained a couple of blocked shots earlier in the game, but it is unclear exactly how he was injured. The Capitals can only hold their breath and hope he can recover before Monday's Game 6 in Pittsburgh, but keep posted for updates. The 30-year-old Swede has been a rock for the Capitals offense in the postseason with three goals and 13 points in 11 games so his absence would be a significant blow to a Washington team already without the services of Andre Burakovsky (upper body) and Tom Wilson (suspension).