Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Exits Game 5 with upper-body injury
Head coach Barry Trotz indicated Backstrom (upper body) was injured during Game 5 and will be re-evaluated Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Backstrom left in the third period having sustained a couple of blocked shots earlier in the game, but it is unclear exactly how he was injured. The Capitals can only hold their breath and hope he can recover before Monday's Game 6 in Pittsburgh, but keep posted for updates. The 30-year-old Swede has been a rock for the Capitals offense in the postseason with three goals and 13 points in 11 games so his absence would be a significant blow to a Washington team already without the services of Andre Burakovsky (upper body) and Tom Wilson (suspension).
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Continues to pile on helpers•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Three helpers in Game 3 win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Finds back of the net•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Big three-point game carries team to OT win•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Picks up two more assists•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Two helpers in Thursday's Game 1 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...